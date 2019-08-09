Ilir Latifi Teases Potential Heavyweight Clash With Derrick Lewis

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight contender Ilir Latifi might be one of the smaller 205ers, but that doesn’t bother him — in fact, he’s even planning a move to heavyweight.

Latifi takes on Volkan Oezdemir on the main card of UFC Uruguay on Saturday. A win would put him back on the hunt for a title shot after losing his last outing to Corey Anderson. However, a move to heavyweight is something he’s considering as well.

He even has an opponent in mind — former title challenger Derrick Lewis. That said, he’s not looking past his opponent in the heavy-hitting Oezdemir:

“I even have plans of fighting at heavyweight, so let’s see,” Latifi told MMA Fighting (via MMA News). “Both divisions are tough. Light heavyweight is as tough as heavyweight. Both divisions they hit hard; light heavyweight they are faster, higher paced. There are advantages of the heavier guys, so we’ll see.

“I would like to fight anybody in the top-10 — maybe Derrick Lewis. I’m not looking past Volkan, this is a fight to focus on and do it. After that, let’s see, let’s take the decision from there.”

A fight with Lewis is not out of the question. The “Black Beast” is on a two-fight losing skid and will be looking to avoid making it three when he faces Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 244. However, there are certainly other options for Latifi as well.

