Ilir Latifi Pulls From UFC Stockholm Co-Main Event With Injury

The UFC has announced that Ilir Latifi has been forced to pull from his co-main event bout against Volkan Oezdemir this weekend (Sat. June 1, 2019).

Latifi was scheduled to face off against “No Time” in the co-main event of UFC Stockholm from the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. No details were given as to the severity of Latifi’s injury, as it was only disclosed that he is dealing with a back issue. No replacement opponent will be found for Oezdemir.

The fight card will continue on with 12 bouts. In the main event of the night, 205 pounders Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith will meet inside the Octagon.

Below is the updated UFC Stockholm fight card:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1 P.M. ET)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos

Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo

Prelims (ESPN 2, 10 A.m. ET)