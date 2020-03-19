Ilir Latifi Content With Staying At Heavyweight Despite UFC 247 Loss

Spread the word!













Ilir Latifi says he will remain a heavyweight despite losing to Derrick Lewis at UFC 247.

When the fight was booked, many thought it was a total mismatch given Latifi is someone many thought should have gone to middleweight. Lewis, meanwhile, is one of the bigger heavyweights but that didn’t matter in the fight. It was a close scrap where “The Black Beast” won it by decision.

Following the loss, Ilir Latifi makes it clear he will be remaining at heavyweight. He also says he plans on being a giant slayer.

“I’m taking my time to getting used to this division,” Latifi said at a recent Dominance MMA media day (via MMA Junkie). “I had some complications before the fight, and I just pushed on. I needed this fight. It was a big matchup, and I look forward fighting in this division.

“I started my career in heavyweight, and I will probably finish in heavyweight. But I’m a person that loves challenges. I’ve been an underdog all my life, so I could go down to 205 later in the future, too, but right now, I see myself fighting in the heavyweight division. I’m coming for the biggest guys in the division. I’m a giant slayer, so you know it.”

When Ilir Latifi will return to the Octagon is to be seen. But, he wants to return as soon as possible and believes he beat Lewis.

“Right now, just focusing on getting used to the division, and I see myself coming back as soon as possible as I’m ready,” Latifi said. “I don’t see this fight as a loss. I beat a top-five contender in the heavyweight division, a guy that finished a lot of guys in the first round, and to be honest, I think I controlled him pretty easy, three rounds.”

Who do you think Ilir Latifi should fight next at heavyweight?