Ilia Topuria’s bold aspirations: Dominating three UFC weight classes

Whilst making his plans to compete for a second crown at the lightweight limit after UFC 308, unbeaten star, Ilia Topuria now believes not only can he mint himself as a two-weight champion — but also become the first fighter in Octagon antiquity to clinch three championships.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he won the undisputed featherweight crown at UFC 298 back in February, landing a stunning second round knockout win over former champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

And slated to headline UFC 308 this weekend in Abu Dhabi, unbeaten knockout striker, Topuria is slated to take on another former featherweight titleholder and current symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway in the pair’s heated grudge match.

Ahead of the pairing, Georgian-Spaniard finisher, Topuria has confirmed plans to compete at the lightweight limit in the near future — in a showdown with current pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev.

Ilia Topuria plans to become first-ever three-weight UFC champion by the time he is 30

Furthermore, it seems duel-weight champion status is not too far of a stretch for Topuria to make — who claims he would like to become the first three-division gold holder in UFC history.

“Probably a three-weight world champion, this is my goal,” Ilia Topuria told UFC on TNT Sports. “You’re not going to see me in the welterweight division like this — skinny. You’re going to see me different. That’s the goal. Move up to the lightweight division, get that belt, then move up to the welterweight division.”

In the midst of a stunning fifteen fight winning spree throughout his entire mixed martial arts career, Topuria notched impressive wins over the likes of Ryan Hall, Jai Herbert, Bryce Mitchell, and Josh Emmett before stopping New South Wales fan-favorite, Volkanovski to win the undisputed featherweight championship later this annum.