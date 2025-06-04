Ilia Topuria warned Charles Oliveira may expose him at UFC 317: ‘He can get him to the clinch’

Unbeaten knockout artist, Ilia Topuria has been warned Charles Oliveira may have the particular tools to expose him in their UFC 317 title fight this month — especially if the Brazilian can drag the former to the clinch in the opening exchanges.

Topuria, who makes his sophomore Octagon outing at the lightweight limit at the end of the month, will challenge for vacant divisional spoils in a showdown at UFC 317 against Oliveira during International Fight Week.

For Brazilian favorite, Oliveira, the former undisputed champion will look to scoop vacant gold for the second time in his run with the promotion. First time around, the Sao Paulo star knocked out the veteran, Michael Chandler back in 2021, rallying in a second round knockout win in Texas.

Image via: USA Today Sports

Ilia Topuria warned of Charles Oliveira’s potency in the clinch

And with both promising knockout wins over each other — given their rather heavy hands, Ilia Topuria has been warned of a potential advantage the Brazilian may have over him. Namely, his piercing striking to the body and upstairs if the bout lands in the clinch.

“I think somebody who is able to expose him (Ilia Topuria) – like he’s very good at that range, of that slow, check, slow, check, and he gets in there, and he throws like five-punch combinations,” Johnson said in an interview with Tim Welch. “But once somebody gets him in that clinch, that area, that’s where I think we will see how he reacts, because when you get in that clinch.

“I feel like that area we haven’t seen him fight, and if Charles (Oliveira) can get him there – obviously if he grabs the clinch, he can go body, body, head. But, when he does body, body, head, you can still bang him with a knee so, it’s a give and take. If Charles can get him there, it will be interesting to see what happens.”