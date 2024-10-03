UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Threatens Conor McGregor: “I’d gladly put these two knuckles in his brain. See if I could fix it”

Ilia Topuria may no longer be interested in a fight with Conor McGregor, but that wouldn’t stop him from throwing hands with the Irish megastar should the two ever cross paths. Especially after McGregor made some disparaging remarks about the featherweight titleholder during a recent live stream.

McGregor seemingly ruffled Topuria’s feathers while engaging in a live Q&A session for Duelbits. Asked how he would beat ‘El Matador’ in a potential clash, ‘Mystic Mac’ said he’d “grab him by the scruff of the chest and slap that little nose off him.”

McGregor also called Topuria a “little ding dong of a thing” and threatened to cave his head in.

Unsurprisingly, that didn’t sit well with Topuria who snapped back at McGregor during an Instagram livestream.

“F**k you, Conor. All day every day… He’s not at my level,” Topuria said. “Otherwise, I’d gladly put these two knuckles in his brain. See if I could fix it and put his nose back in its place… When we cross paths, you won’t want to even look me in the eyes because you’re going to sh*t yourself. F***ing McChicken” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Ilia Topuria Gears up for his first featherweight title defense at UFC 308

After his second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in February, Ilia Topuria returns to the Octagon on October 26 when the UFC heads back to Abu Dhabi. There, ‘El Matador’ will put his gold up for grabs against former featherweight champion and former BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

It will be Topuria’s first-ever meeting with ‘Blessed’ after successfully navigating past some of the best names in the featherweight division.

Holloway enters the fight coming off an epic buzzer-beating knockout against Justin Gaethje to capture the bragging rights belt at UFC 300 in April.