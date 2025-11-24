Ilia Topuria Will Be “So Easy” According to Arman Tsarukyan After UFC Qatar Win

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria would be an easy fight for Arman Tsarukyan, according to the man himself.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the best fighters in the sport of mixed martial arts right now. He is a two-weight world champion, and he has been able to blitz through some incredible opponents as of late, including Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, all via knockout. Now, he has a handful of big potential challengers on the horizon, and you could argue that Arman Tsarukyan is at the front of the queue.

That’s because in the main event of UFC Qatar, Tsarukyan was able to dominate and finish Dan Hooker inside two rounds. It was the kind of win that many believe should vault him above Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett in the pecking order, although Ilia Topuria himself hasn’t exactly shown too much interest in facing off against him.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Arman explained why he believes he would have the advantage over Ilia Topuria.

Arman Tsarukyan’s view on possible Ilia Topuria fight

“In my mind, I see this fight like: I can strike with him at long distance, but whenever he wants to try to box me and throw his hard punch, at that moment I’m going to shoot and take him down. I believe in myself and I know I can beat him so easy as well.”

“Yeah, he said, ‘If you’re going to give me Arman, I’m going to leave this title.’ So he should leave the title and give me anybody. I’m not looking for easy fights. I can fight with anybody, and the UFC knows I’m open to anybody. I don’t know why he’s trying not to call my name. He knows that the number one and the real fighter is me.”