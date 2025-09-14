Ilia Topuria SLAMS Terence Crawford After ‘Bud’ Tops Canelo “I’ll teach you how to dance.”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Ilia Topuria has publicly issued a challenge to boxing’s newest undisputed champion, Terence Crawford, following Crawford’s victory over Canelo Álvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford secured a unanimous decision win – 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 – becoming the first male boxer in the four-belt era to hold undisputed titles in three weight classes, and cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Ilia Topuria Challenges Terence Crawford

Ilia Topuria, who claimed the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship by knocking out Charles Oliveira in the first round at UFC 317 on June 28, 2025, is riding a 17-fight unbeaten streak and sits atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. Known for his powerful striking and flawless finish rate, Topuria vacated his featherweight title earlier this year to focus on the lightweight division, where his combination of wrestling pedigree and knockout ability has drawn comparisons to some of MMA’s finest champions.

On social media platform X, Topuria took aim at both fighters. “First he calls me drunk… then he walks out to MY song. Crawford, whenever you want, I’ll teach you how to dance that mariachi in the ring. And Canelo, I’ll save you a round after him,” he wrote, referencing Crawford’s previous taunts and Canelo’s Mexican heritage.

Topuria’s call-out follows a growing trend of cross-over bouts between MMA stars and professional boxers, a phenomenon that has captured fan interest and driven pay-per-view figures. With UFC President Dana White voicing support for unconventional matchups, a contest between Topuria and Crawford could represent one of the most significant MMA-vs-boxing events to date.

Terence Crawford, 37, has long cultivated a reputation for precise counterpunching, ring intelligence and adaptability. He moved up from junior welterweight and welterweight classes over the past two years, earning titles at each step before facing Canelo. His victory in Las Vegas marks a culmination of strategic career moves and veteran championship poise. By contrast, Topuria is five years Crawford’s junior, blending youthful aggression with a wrestling base that could present unique challenges in a boxing ring.

Terence Crawford
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford reacts after defeating Canelo Alvarez for the Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images)

For Topuria, the trash-talk serves a dual purpose: to announce his willingness to step into the squared circle and to maintain momentum as UFC champion. His tweet has already generated buzz among combat sports communities and media outlets, with fans speculating on contract negotiations and potential venues.

A Topuria–Crawford showdown would not only test the limits of cross-discipline competition but also offer a generational contrast: the seasoned boxing tactician versus the undefeated MMA powerhouse. Whether terms can be agreed upon remains uncertain, but Topuria’s challenge ensures that the conversation will continue. Tickets for such an event would likely mirror the magnitude of UFC pay-per-view offerings and boxing’s biggest spectacles.

Terence Crawford
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford (R) throws a right punch at Canelo Alvarez (L) in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

