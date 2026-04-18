Gauge Young Edges Thiago Moisés In Back-and-Forth Slugfest- UFC Winnipeg Highlights

Gauge Young picked up the biggest win of his young career, defeating Thiago Moisés in the UFC Winnipeg main card opener.

Moisés came out of the gate aggressively, pressuring Young against the fence and fishing for an early takedown. Before long, Moisés managed to get his opponent to the mat, but Young exhibited solid defense, preventing Moisés from getting off any real offense.

Young ended up in top control for the final few seconds of the opening round, but he spent much of that time defending an armbar attempt from Moisés.

Unlike the first round, the second was spent entirely on the feet with Moisés throwing one strike at a time. Perhaps trying to preserve his gas tank, Moisés finally started to pick up the pace in the final minute of the round, though Young was the busier fighter throughout.

That sent us to the third and final round with the fight tied at 1-1.

Seemingly losing steam in the third, Moisés repeatedly attempted takedown attempts without putting anything in front of them. That allowed Young to defend them with ease before catching Moisés with a right hand that put the Brazilian on the mat.

Young ultimately allowed Moisés back to his feet and proceeded to piece him up for the remainder of the round, securing a well-deserved decision victory.

Official Result: Gauge Young def. Thiago Moisés via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young at UFC Winnipeg:

An absolute HEATER to kick off our Main Card! 🔥🍁 To the scorecards we go…#UFCWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/pedqCWYdW4 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) April 19, 2026