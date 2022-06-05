Ilia Topuria was not impressed by Movsar Evloev’s impressive showing at UFC Vegas 56.

This past Saturday, Movsar Evloev dominated Dan Ige to grab a unanimous decision win in UFC Vegas 56’s co-main event. Evloev landed about 100 more strikes than Ige overall and the damage on the Hawaiian’s face was evident. Ige sat at the tenth spot on the rankings going into the bout, three above his victor.

Ilia Topuria fires shots at Movsar Evloev

Evloev called out the sixth-ranked contender at featherweight, Arnold Allen, following arguably the biggest fight of his professional career. The 28-year-old Russian offered to take on the Englishman in his home country at the upcoming UFC London event.

Ilia Topuria, who recently broke into the UFC rankings, was far from pleased with Evloev’s performance on the night and the subsequent callout of Allen. ‘El Matador’ shared his feelings on Twitter saying that Evloev fought shamefully and was scared to call him out.

Topuria’s first tweet took aim at both Evloev and Ige.

Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 4, 2022

“Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56“

Topuria alleged that Evloev doesn’t “have the balls to call” him out.

@MovsarUFC You fight shamefully! Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don't know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣shamefully 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 4, 2022

“@MovsarUFC You fight shamefully! Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don’t know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! shamefully”

Ilia Topuria and Evloev were matched up in the past

Ilia Topuria and Movsar Evloev are currently two of the most highly touted prospects in the UFC featherweight division and were slated to face each other on January 22 at UFC 270. However, Evloev was forced to withdraw from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. The fight was canceled and Topuria was pulled from the card.

Based on his tweets, it seems that Topuria would like to get his scrapped bout with Evloev re-booked. Evloev may not find the fellow undefeated Topuria as a suitable matchup for him in terms of rankings. They are both undefeated but Topuria is right on the periphery at number 15 on the list.

“I’m ready for next week. Just give me a good name,” Evloev said in his post-fight press conference. “I’m tired of fighting with no-names, and I deserve good names. And I’m the next champion. Just give me good names. I deserve this.”

“One more thing, I want to say to my division: I’m the next champion,” Evloev said.