LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik results throughout the night (Sat. June 4. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Set to return from a week’s hiatus, the UFC Apex facility is set to host a heavyweight main event between division strikers, Alexander Volkov, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Attempting to rebound to the winner’s enclosure, Moscow-born kickboxing talent, Volkov headlined UFC Fight Night London back in March against Tom Aspinall, suffering a one-sided first round straight armbar loss.

For Rozenstruik, the Suriname native featured at UFC 266 last September, dropping a unanimous decision defeat against common-opponent and wrestling talent, Curtis Blaydes over the course of three rounds.

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik – Results

UFC Vegas 56 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Featherweight: Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Flyweight: ‘Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

UFC Vegas 56 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 1 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Lightweight: Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Flyweight: Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich