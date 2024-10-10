Ilia Topuria Promises to Retire Max Holloway and Send Him To the Old Folks Home

ByCraig Pekios
Ilia Topuria plans on sending Max Holloway to the retirement home.

After his spectacular second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight title in February, ‘El Matador’ will put his gold on the line for the first time when he meets one of the division’s most beloved scrappers in the UFC 308 main event in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of their clash, Topuria and Holloway engaged in a fiery back-and-forth interview with Brendan Fitzgeral via ESPN MMA. Among the verbal jabs was the champ’s declaration that he’s going to send ‘Blessed’ into retirement in a most comical way.

“I already open a home for old people where Volk [Volkanovski] already has his room, I have another one for you [Holloway],” Topuria said. “So, I’m gonna put you right there after October 26, sponsored by Invictus…All for free, don’t worry, no expenses. Bring your pillow for the fireworks, because once you’re going to see them start, you’re going to need your pillow.”

Max Holloway looks to cut short ilia topuria’s title reign and kickstart his second run with the featherweight belt

Holloway is certainly no stranger to title fights. The Honolulu, Hawaii native has captured both the interim and the undisputed featherweight titles, successfully defending the latter three times. Overall, ‘Blessed’ has competed in nine UFC title bouts and holds wins over some of the biggest names in the game, including Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

In his last outing, Holloway scored an insane buzzer-beating KO against Gaethje to claim the BMF title at UFC 300.

The bragging rights belt won’t be on the line against Topuria, but ‘Blessed’ will attempt to become the first fighter to win a fight since becoming the BMF champion.

