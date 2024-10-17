Ilia Topuria Wants Fastest KO in UFC History Against Max Holloway at UFC 308

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to score the fastest knockout in promotional history against Max Holloway.

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Ilia Topuria is one of the scariest fighters in mixed martial arts. He proved that time and time again as he climbed up the featherweight ranks, and it was more evident than ever when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to claim the championship.

The Georgian-Spaniard has quickly established himself as a superstar in the UFC, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. At UFC 308 later this month, he will defend his strap against former champion Max Holloway in what promises to be another all-action affair.

In a recent interview, Ilia Topuria made his intentions crystal clear.

Ilia Topuria’s terrifying plan

“There is no chance for Max. Forget about it. The only thing I’m praying for every day is I want him to show up, because I’m going to do the rest,” Topuria said. “We already know who is the world champion. We’re going to find out that I am the BMF also.

“I will be there in the middle of the Octagon in the first 10 seconds. … I want to have the fastest knockout in UFC history also, with my hands,” Topuria continued. “Jorge has it with the knee, I want to do it with the hands. … If he stays in the middle in the first 10 seconds of the fight, we’re going to see the fastest knockout in UFC history.”

Quotes via MMA News

One thing we know for sure is that Ilia Topuria is not lacking in confidence. With that being said, while confidence can be a good thing, he needs to keep himself under control when going up against someone as dangerous as Max Holloway. If he doesn’t, he could be in real trouble.