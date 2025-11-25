Ilia Topuria Eyes Summer Move to Welterweight and a Potential New UFC Belt

Ilia Topuria’s pursuit to fight Islam Makhachev seems never-ending. Even before moving up to lightweight, Topuria had called out the Russian fighter. However, Makhachev moved up to welterweight after his friend and training partner, Belal Muhammad, was dethroned earlier this year.

Recently, at UFC 322, Makhachev secured a dominant win against Jack Della Maddalena, and with that, he became a two-division champion and also the pound-for-pound king. Makhachev wants to defend his welterweight title and has shown interest in locking horns with Kamaru Usman and has also shown interest in a superfight with Topuria.

Both Topuria and Makhachev are newly minted champions of two of the most stacked UFC divisions. Hence, them defending their respective belts once, before moving up or down for the super clash, is what many suggest.

Topuria, however, has big plans. In a recent interview with Álvaro Colmenero, ‘El Matador’ said that he expects the UFC to create a pound-for-pound title, and he could then challenge Makhachev at catchweight:

“Maybe I’ll have one more fight, and then in the summer there’s a date when [the UFC] can let me move up to welterweight. Or maybe they’ll create a new belt called the ‘pound-for-pound title,’ at a catchweight and I’ll fight for [it].”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

😳 Ilia Topuria wants to fight Islam Makhachev for a “pound-for-pound” title at a catchweight



“Maybe I’ll have one more fight, and then in the summer there’s a date when [the UFC] can let me move up to welterweight.



Or maybe they’ll create a new belt called the… pic.twitter.com/oiLb3yLKtn — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 24, 2025

Ilia Topuria Clash? Islam Makhachev Says He’s Game at Lightweight but has certain conditions

Islam Makhachev recently told the press that for him to fight Ilia Topuria at lightweight, the UFC will have to come up with a very good deal that would be worth cutting so much weight. The Russian champion said:

“It would have to be a very good offer for me to start cutting back to 155 [pounds]. Because I’m not young in this sport anymore, and every weight cut takes years off your health. It’s not as easy as before to cut weight.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev says it would take a VERY good offer from the UFC for him to fight Ilia Topuria at 155



"I'm not young in this sport anymore, and every weight cut takes years off your health. It's not as easy as before to cut weight."



(via Ushatayka) pic.twitter.com/mkDOgiXOIM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 23, 2025

Topuria on the other hand has the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan knocking on his door.