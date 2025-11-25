Arman Tsarukyan Highlights Ilia Topuria’s Inactivity, Accuses ‘El Matador’ of Avoiding Tough Opponents

Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria’s online back-and-forth continues. Now, Tsarukyan has called out Topuria once more, accusing him of looking for easy fights to defend his strap, before moving up to 170-pounds.

Tsarukyan believes Topuria can’t move up to welterweight to challenge champion Islam Makhachev presently, as ‘El Matador’ has not defended his lightweight belt even once. He, hence, wants the Georgian-Spaniard to defend his belt and be more active. Topuria last fought Charles Oliveira in June for the vacant strap.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘Ahalkalakets’ said this about the 155-pound champion:

“He’s [Ilia Topuria] trying to find easy fights and to defend that belt and go up, and UFC is trying to make him a superstar and defend the title. Because right now, he cannot go up to 170 because he didn’t defend the title. You gotta prove you are a real champion.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

🔥💬 Arman Tsarukyan Calls Out Ilia Topuria’s Inactivity Since June



“He’s trying to find easy fights and to defend that belt and go up, and UFC is trying to make him a superstar and defend the title. Because right now he cannot go up to 170 because he didn’t defend the title.… pic.twitter.com/cgbpeA0IKr — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 25, 2025

Tsarukyan most recently fought Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar and secured a round two submission victory, after which he called out the UFC and Topuria. ‘Ahalkalakets’ wants to make a quick turnaround and fight early next year for the belt.

UFC Legend Claims Arman Tsarukyan Could Be Ilia Topuria’s Kryptonite

After submitting Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, Arman Tsarukyan cemented his spot as the No.1 UFC lightweight contender once more. However, as per rumours, Topuria is scheduled to lock horns with Paddy Pimblett next.

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier does not support the idea of a Topuria vs. Pimblett bout right now. In a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy, ‘DC’ said:

I think Paddy Pimblett is fun. I think Paddy Pimblett has a bright future in fighting… If Islam Makhachev is now the welterweight champion, I believe the two best lightweights in the world are Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria, and that’s not even a question anymore… He’s [Arman] big, he’s strong, he can really wrestle, he can strike, he can do just about everything, and his top control is what’s the real issue, and I believe that’s the scary thought for anyone who is an Ilia Topuria fan. If there’s anyone who can replicate the game of Makhachev, it’s Arman Tsarukyan.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below: