Ilia Topuria brands Islam Makhachev a ‘Hypocrite’ amid plans for welterweight move: ‘I was ready’

Ilia Topuria has claimed he was “ready” to fight Islam Makhachev at the lightweight limit this summer, before the Russian’s expected welterweight move this year — labelling his arch-rival as a massive “hypocrite.

Topuria, a former undisputed featherweight kingpin, will challenge for vacant lightweight spoils at the end of next month, headlining UFC 317 in his return during International Fight Week.

And set to take on the returning former champion, Charles Oliveira, unbeaten Spanish finisher, Topuria was notably linked with a showdown for the belt against pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev.

However, this week, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed Makhachev would be vacating his lightweight crown come the beginning of the UFC 317 headliner, with the view to making a welterweight move to challenge new champion, Jack Della Maddalena for the divisional crown.

Ilia Topuria rips Islam Makhachev as massive “hypocrite”

Reacting to the news of Makhachev’s impending leap, former featherweight kingpin, Topuria has claimed the former is the biggest “hypocrite” in the sport at the moment — as he prepares for his own welterweight divisional climb next.

“He’s (Islam Makhachev) the biggest hypocrite I’ve ever seen in my life,” Ilia Topuria said during an interview with EuroSport. “He told me he wouldn’t give me a chance because I was the smaller guy, and now he’s the small one seeking the same opportunity I wanted. So, it’s like he criticized a decision, an action of mine, when he’s now doing the exact same thing. I’ve never seen such hypocrisy, but that’s how he’s being advised, I guess.

“He should thank me for not beating his star, preserving his value and credibility,” Ilia Topuria explained. “They snuck him out the back door. Everyone knows it. It was the fight everyone wanted to see. I was ready for it. I’d prepared and put everything on the table, but they backed out.”