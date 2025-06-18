Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – Odds and Match Preview

Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes is set as the co-main event for UFC Baku on June 21, 2025. This fight is especially significant as it marks the UFC’s debut in Azerbaijan, with Fiziev, an Azerbaijani fighter, competing in front of a home crowd for the first time in his UFC career.

The stakes are high: Fiziev is looking to end a three-fight losing streak and reestablish himself as a top lightweight contender, while Bahamondes aims to break into the division’s top 15 and notch the biggest win of his career.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – Odds

Betting odds for Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes are still being finalized, but early indicators and prediction models give Bahamondes a slight edge as the favorite to win. Once the odds are set, make sure to check out the best sports betting sites in Delaware.

According to algorithmic predictions, Bahamondes has about a 64% chance of victory, reflecting his recent momentum and physical advantages like reach and height. Sportsbooks have not yet posted official moneyline odds, but the consensus among analysts and betting communities is that Bahamondes is expected to be favored, likely in the range of -130 to -150, with Fiziev as a slight underdog.

As for the method of victory, both fighters are known for their striking, and the most common predictions are that the fight will end by knockout or decision rather than submission. Bahamondes has a high knockout rate, and Fiziev is also a dangerous striker, so many bettors are looking at “fight does not go the distance” or a KO/TKO finish as strong possibilities. However, Fiziev’s durability and experience against elite competition mean a decision win for either fighter is also seen as plausible.

This UFC fight is pivotal for both men. For Fiziev, a win would halt his losing streak and potentially propel him back into the title conversation, especially with the emotional boost of fighting at home. For Bahamondes, a victory over a ranked opponent like Fiziev would likely earn him a spot in the lightweight top 15 and establish him as a rising force in the division.

Given both fighters’ preference for striking and their highlight-reel finishes, fans can expect a fast-paced, technical, and potentially explosive matchup. The bout is likely to stay on the feet, with Fiziev looking to land counters and body kicks in the pocket, while Bahamondes will try to use his reach and keep Fiziev at distance with long-range strikes and kicks. The outcome could hinge on Fiziev’s ability to get inside and land power shots versus Bahamondes’ capacity to manage distance and volume.

Fiziev vs. Bahamondes is a high-stakes, stylistically intriguing fight that could steal the show at UFC Baku and have a real impact on the lightweight rankings for the rest of 2025.