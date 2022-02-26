Chilean lightweight prospect, Ignacio Bahamondes has his second UFC victory locked and secured. Forcing a third round finish for the second fight running, the 24-year-old eventually landed a third round guillotine success against Zhu Rong in the featured preliminary card slot of UFC Vegas 49.
Bahamondes, who entered tonight’s showdown off the back of a spectacular wheel kick finish over Roosevelt Roberts in the third frame, managed to sprawl in a rare takedown attempt in the largely striking battle against Zhu, transitioning to a neck attack on cue.
Transitioning from a D’Arce choke from the sprawl, Bahamondes then assumed top position, eventually transitioning to an almost mounted guillotine — scoring his twelfth career win.
Below, catch the highlights from Ignacio Bahamondes’ submission win against Zhu Rong