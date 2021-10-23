LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori results throughout the night (Sat. 23rd. October 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status in a short notice light heavyweight main event, one-time middleweight title challengers, Paulo ‘Borrachinha’ Costa, and Marvin ‘The Italian Dream’ Vettori meet following a turbulent fight week that included two changes in weight to the headlining bout.

Originally, the pair were slated to headline in a middleweight matchup, until Costa confirmed on Wednesday that he would not be competing at the 186lbs middleweight limit, before offering Vettori a catchweight pairing instead.

Ultimately agreeing to meet at a 195lbs catchweight pairing, with Costa forfeiting 20% of his fight purse to the Trento native as a result.

However, prior to the weigh-ins of Friday, Costa and Vettori’s main event slot was changed to an official light heavyweight matchup, with the two tipping the scales beneath the limit on Friday morning at the UFC Apex facility.

The event will mark Costa’s first outing since September of last year at UFC 253, where he suffered a second round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in his first title challenge under the promotion’s banner.

For Vettori, the Kings MMA mainstay headlined UFC 263 in June, dropping a second career loss to common-foe, Adesanya in the form of a unanimous decision.

UFC Vegas 41 Results: Costa vs. Vettori

Main Card: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 1 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Lightweight: David Onama vs. Mason Jones

Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli

Lightweight: Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

Flyweight: Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda

Strawweight: Livia Renta Souza vs. Randa Markos

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili