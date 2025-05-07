“I’d Knock Him Out” Alexander Gustafsson Ready to Face Jake Paul “I Fought for Belts, Not Fame”

Former multiple-time UFC light heavyweight champion, Alexander Gustafsson has claimed if ever pitted in the ring with controversial puncher, Jake Paul — he would handily knock out the outspoken Ohio upstart, with relative ease, in fact.

Gustafsson, a former title challenger at the light heavyweight limit thrice during his impressive Octagon tenure, most recently fought in combat sports back in 2022.

And calling time on his career off the back of a stoppage loss to Ukrainian finisher, Nikita Krylov, Swede veteran, Gustafsson had since penned a multi-fight deal to fight with the faltering GFL (Global Fight League).

Alexander Gustafsson addresses potential Jake Paul fight

Put potentially finding himself in the sweepstakes to fight Paul in the future since his exit from the UFC three years prior, Gustafsson has claimed he would handily make short work of the former if they ever share the same ring together.

“I’d fight Jake Paul tomorrow, he’d just have to give me a call,” Alexander Gustafsson told Comeon Sports. “I’d knock him out using my boxing. His rise has shown the evolution of the game. I’m more of an old timer and believe in fighting for the belts and not for money, having the ambition to be the best in the world.

“Now it’s about prize fighters and YouTubers, but Jake Paul is a good fighter, he can box and he can hit hard, it’s a new era and it’s about adapting,” Alexander Gustafsson explained.

Himself set for a return to fighting in June, polarizing striker, Paul will take on former world champion puncher, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center.