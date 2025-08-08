Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill – Match Preview and Odds

Iasmin Lucindo and Angela Hill are scheduled to fight on August 9, 2025, at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez, which will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is part of the main card and will be featured on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. This event sets up an intriguing clash between the young rising contender Lucindo and the seasoned veteran Hill.

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill – Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC matchup between Iasmin Lucindo and Angela Hill currently favor Iasmin Lucindo as the favorite with odds around -198 to -180, meaning bettors would need to wager about $180 to win $100 on her victory. Angela Hill is the underdog with odds roughly +150 to +164, meaning a $100 bet on her would win $150 to $164 if she wins.

Regarding methods of victory, Lucindo is favored to win by decision, with odds near 3/4, but also holds a solid chance of finishing by knockout or submission at about 4/1. Angela Hill’s odds for a finish via knockout, submission, or TKO are longer, around 12/1, indicating less likelihood, but she is respected for her resilience and grappling ability. Decision victories by Hill have odds roughly even or slightly longer.

Round-specific betting odds indicate that Lucindo is considered more likely to win in the later rounds (e.g., round 2 or 3) than Hill, whose chances for early-round finishes are lower with longer odds like 28/1 or 33/1 for round 2 or 1 wins, respectively.

There have been no significant changes in the betting lines recently, suggesting confidence in the current assessments by bookmakers. The general consensus among betting markets is that the fight will likely go the distance.

The stakes for this fight are significant for both. Lucindo aims to continue her ascendancy as a young rising star in the strawweight division, leveraging her youth, speed, and grappling to secure a decisive win and solidify her status potentially. For Hill, the bout is a chance to use her experience and tactical acumen to outsmart the younger fighter, showcasing that her fight IQ and resilience can offset physical disadvantages. Hill’s improved takedown defense and ability to control exchanges could neutralize Lucindo’s aggressive pressure.

The fight will be a classic matchup between youth and experience, with Lucindo’s aggressive striking and grappling pressure going up against Hill’s volume striking, clinch skills, and tactical composure. Fans can expect a strategic battle where Lucindo tries to impose her grappling and control the pace, while Hill will seek to outlast and outstrike with precision and volume.