Angela Hill Planning to Fight Until She’s 50 Following Questionable Split-Decision Win

Angela Hill plans on fighting until she’s 50.

The winningest fighter in UFC strawweight history finally bagged her first decision victory inside the Octagon on Saturday night, walking away with a closely-contest win over Ketlen Souza at UFC Vegas 102 in Las Vegas. Before that, ‘Overkill’ was 0-4 in split decisions.

“Last time I got a split decision win it wasn’t in the UFC, so seven split decisions later I finally got one,” Hill told reporters at the post-fight press conference.

It was Hill’s 13th career victory and 27th overall inside the Octagon—the most among female fighters under the UFC banner. But despite already having 32 total fights under her belt and celebrating her 40th birthday on February 15, Hill says she’s just getting started.

“I’m excited, man,” Hill continued. “I’m just getting started. I’ve still got like 10 years left. I told y’all I’m going to get the belt when I’m 50. So if it happens a little sooner, that’ll be great – if I’m not getting beat up by the young talent coming in, if I’m able to beat them. The big thing is I need to put a streak together. Every time I go in there I get a little closer to doing that. It’s hard. “Everyone in there is a monster. Everyone who makes it to the UFC, they’re the best of wherever they came from, whatever gym they came from. I’m treating it like Groundhog Day. I’m Bill Murray. Every day I mess up and I wake up again and try to do it a little better and eventually move onto the next thing” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Angela Hill wants a fight with fellow top 15 contender Gillian Robertson next

As for what comes next, Hill is eyeing a potential fight with Gillian Robertson—the woman who sits one spot ahead of her in the strawweight top 15.