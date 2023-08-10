With the confirmation of welterweight contender, Geoff Neal’s withdrawal from a scheduled UFC 292 clash with unbeaten Irish challenger, Ian Machado Garry – the Dubliner is now set to fight division veteran, Neil Magny on short notice at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts next weekend.

Neal, who was scheduled to make his first Octagon walk since suffering a third round standing rear-naked choke loss to the undefeated, Shavkat Rakhmonov, has been forced to withdraw from the clash with Machado Garry in ‘Bean Town.

As a result, the Portmarnock native will now draw perennial welterweight contender, Magny, with the two on a collision course since their most recent respective wins.

Ian Machado Garry is now set to fight Neil Magny at UFC 292 next weekend

News if Ian Machado Garry’s reworked bout with Neil Magny was first reported by MMA Junkie, with the former hinting at the pairing on his official social media.

I always get what I want 😜 @vaynersports pic.twitter.com/oNw2uvATAE — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) August 10, 2023

Extending his unbeaten Octagon run to five straight fights back in May on the main card of UFC Charlotte, Machado Garry turned in a stunning first round win over Daniel Rodriguez – stopping the veteran with a high-kick and follow-up strikes TKO, earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

As for Magny, the current number 11 ranked Magny returned to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since a January submission loss to Gilbert Burns back in June, landing a close, split decision win over Philip Rowe at UFC Jacksonville.

UFC 292 takes place on August 19. from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with an undisputed bantamweight title fight between reigning champion, Aljamain Sterling, and challenger, Sean O’Malley set to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-headliner, two-time and current strawweight titleholder, Zhang Weili makes her first title defense as she returns against surging Brazilian force and finisher, Amanda Lemos.

Who wins between Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny at UFC 292?