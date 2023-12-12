Ian Machado Garry vows to make ‘Easy work’ of Vicente Luque in UFC 296 fight: ‘Watch me’

Undefeated welterweight contender, Ian Machado Garry has vowed to silence the noise surrounding his personal life in the run-up to his UFC 296 main card clash with Brazilian-American contender, Vicente Luque, and make “easy work” of the perennial challenger this weekend.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, improved to 13-0 as a professional in his most recent outing back in August, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over another staple welterweight, Neil Magny in the pair’s main card outing.

The victory came as Garry’s sixth consecutively under the banner of the Octagon, since his landing in the UFC following welterweight title success with Cage Warriors back in 2021.

And to the consensus, Garry will face the most high-profile opponent and most difficult test of his young career to date in his fight with Luque this weekend at UFC 296.

Ian Machado Garry vows to beat Vicente Luque handily at UFC 296

However, as far as the brash Portmarnock native is concerned, a new version of him with enter the Octagon at UFC 296 this weekend in Las Vegas – vowing to make “easy work” of Luque.

“I think one thing I want to say to the fans is that you are going to see a very different Ian Machado Garry in the Octagon on December 16th because I’m going in there with a lot more emotions,” Ian Machado Garry told Bro Bible during a recent interview.

UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland wants Ian Garry to 'slide up in the DMs.'



Read more: https://t.co/n2QM9DMrpo https://t.co/n2QM9DMrpo — BroBible (@BroBible) December 7, 2023

“And when you give me emotions, I fight so much better with these emotions,” Ian Machado Garry explained. “So, watch me harness them and make easy work of Vicente (Luque) [at UFC 296].”

Prior to his decision win over the most winningest welterweight, Magny back in August, Garry turned in a pair of back-to-back knockout wins over both Daniel Rodriguez, and recent UFC Vegas 83 feature, Kenan Song.

Who wins at UFC 296 this weekend: Ian Machado Garry or Vicente Luque?