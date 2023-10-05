Despite sharing a friendship and comradery with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, undefeated Dublin striker, Ian Machado Garry has become the target of McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis, however, the former doesn’t appear to be taking a recent threat too highly.

Machado Garry, the current number eleven ranked welterweight contender, is slated to make his return to the Octagon for the fourth time this year at UFC 296 in December, taking on Kill Cliff FC training partner, Vicente Luque at the final flagship event of the year for the promotion.

Improving to 13-0 as a professional back in August, Machado Garry, a former undisputed Cage Warriors welterweight champion to boot, landed a wholly one-sided unanimous decision win over division staple, Neil Magny, adding to stoppage wins over both Daniel Rodriguez, and Kenan Song earlier this year.

Set to make a professional boxing outing against Logan Paul later this month, the above-mentioned New Jersey grappling ace, Danis has targeted a future cameo in the UFC – mentioning potential fights with Nate Diaz and incumbent welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, as well as Portmarnock native, Machado Garry.

“I’m willing to go and go out there and see if what I’m saying is true,” Dillon Danis said. “If I go to the UFC, give me your toughest fight. Give me Ian Garry, give me Neil Magny – anybody, Leon Edwards. That woud be the easiest fight. Colby (Covington), anybody.”

Ian Machado Garry laughs off a recent call out from Dillon Danis

And briefly reacting to footage of Danis’ call out of him, Machado Garry claimed he would dispatch the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with ease.

“Everyone get in the car,” Ian Machado Garry laughed on the BetrCombat Instagram page. “Stop trying to wind me up. I would kill that guy.

How would a fight between Ian Machado Garry and Dillon Danis play out?