Ian Machado Garry Promises to ‘Manhandle’ Carlos Prates in UFC Kansas City Showdown: ‘I’m Gonna Leave Him Unconscious’

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has sent a message to Carlos Prates ahead of their blockbuster UFC Kansas City main event.

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the top welterweights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Many believe that he is just one big win away from competing for the world title, which is set to be defended by Belal Muhammad against Jack Della Maddalena next month. For now, of course, his priority is on his next short notice fight against Carlos Prates.

This is a fascinating matchup in so many ways. Ian Macahdo Garry will try and use hs phenomenal technique to get the job done, whereas Prates has insane power and precision that has led him to victory on multiple occasions already in the UFC. Regardless of which way you look at this, it promises to be an absolute banger.

In a recent interview, Ian Machado Garry issued a warning to Carlos regarding how he plans on approaching this fight.

"I’m gonna absolutely manhandle and outclass him. There gonna be nothing that he’ll able to do."



“I’m gonna go out there on Apr. 26 against Carlos Prates and I’m gonna prove that there’s levels to this. I am better. There is nobody that’s going to expect what I’m gonna do to him. I’m gonna absolutely manhandle, and outclass him. There gonna be nothing that he’s gonna be able to do. I’m gonna put this guy to sleep. I’m gonna leave him unconscious. And then I’m gonna go and fight for the belt.”

Ian Machado Garry is the kind of guy who maps out his future. He knows what he’s capable of and when he steps in there against Prates, he plans on showing the world why he’s been tipped for greatness for so long. Buckle up, folks, because this is going to be fun.