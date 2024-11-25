‘Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime’: Ian Machado Garry on Accepting the Shavkat Rakhmonov ‘Boogeyman’ Challenge at UFC 310
Two undefeated welterweight contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry are set to face off on December 7, 2024, at UFC 310 in a five-round title eliminator. ‘The Future’ Garry broke down why he is so excited for this matchup while in Thailand.
Ian Machado Garry Ready to Face Shavkat Rakhmonov
Since joining the UFC, Garry has maintained an impressive undefeated streak. As of November 2024, he holds a professional record of 15 wins with no losses. In the UFC, he has fought eight times and won all his bouts. The Irish striker has a quality pull counter. Some notable victories include wins over opponents like Neil Magny, Daniel Rodriguez, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.
The Kazakhstani mixed martial artist Shavkat Rakhmonov has made a significant impact in the UFC’s welterweight division with his undefeated record. Rakhmonov has developed a reputation for his relentless skills in both striking and grappling. Since making his UFC debut in 2020, he has maintained a perfect professional record of 18 wins and no losses, with an impressive 10 victories by submission and 8 by knockout.
The Irish athlete Ian Machado Garry discussed the Shavkat Rakhmonov on his YouTube channel. He said:
“I want people to say, ‘This guy will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.’ A perfect example—give me the boogeyman of the welterweight division, and I’ll stand in there on three weeks’ notice and find a way to beat him.
“Can I be the guy to defeat Shavkat? Find out when it happens, baby. He’s been looking at me for seven or eight months. I signed to fight the baddest man in the division, and he comes out of the shadows.
“Honestly, I’ve been pushing for the Shavkat fight. I wanted undefeated vs. undefeated.”