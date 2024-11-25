‘Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime’: Ian Machado Garry on Accepting the Shavkat Rakhmonov ‘Boogeyman’ Challenge at UFC 310

Two undefeated welterweight contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry are set to face off on December 7, 2024, at UFC 310 in a five-round title eliminator. ‘The Future’ Garry broke down why he is so excited for this matchup while in Thailand.

Ian Machado Garry Ready to Face Shavkat Rakhmonov

Since joining the UFC, Garry has maintained an impressive undefeated streak. As of November 2024, he holds a professional record of 15 wins with no losses. In the UFC, he has fought eight times and won all his bouts. The Irish striker has a quality pull counter. Some notable victories include wins over opponents like Neil Magny, Daniel Rodriguez, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland reacts to his victory over Michael Page of England in a welterweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Kazakhstani mixed martial artist Shavkat Rakhmonov has made a significant impact in the UFC’s welterweight division with his undefeated record. Rakhmonov has developed a reputation for his relentless skills in both striking and grappling. Since making his UFC debut in 2020, he has maintained a perfect professional record of 18 wins and no losses, with an impressive 10 victories by submission and 8 by knockout.

The Irish athlete Ian Machado Garry discussed the Shavkat Rakhmonov on his YouTube channel. He said: