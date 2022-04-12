Rising UFC prospect Ian Garry understands he needs to put in the work before getting his dream fights against Nate Diaz and Stephen Thompson.

Garry extended his unbeaten win streak to nine when he dispatched Darian Weeks via unanimous decision at UFC 273 this past Saturday. ‘The Future’ put on a clinical performance but was critical and expressed his desire to get better. While he has no opponent in mind for his next bout, he shared his ambitions of fighting Nate Diaz and Stephen Thompson.

In the post-fight news conference, MMA Junkie shared that Ian Garry told reporters:

“Right now I’m in no position to call people out, that’s not what I want to do. I know who I dream of fighting, there’s two dream fights. I’d love to fight Wonderboy (Thompson) on a stylistic matchup just due to the fact that striker versus striker, I think it’d be entertaining, and I’d love to fight Diaz because I definitely feel I could stop him. I just don’t think he could beat me. I don’t get tired, I’m gonna piece the mouth off him.”

Garry understands the work he needs to put in to get his dream match-ups and is willing to work his way up. Having never been beaten in his nine-fight career, he’s had six finishes with his last outings being in the UFC. The former Cage Warriors welterweight champion made the move to the promotion last November when he knocked out Jordan Williams a second before the end of the first round at UFC 268.

Ian Garry draws comparison to Conor McGregor

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has become a mixed martial arts phenom renowned for his promotional and fighting abilities who managed to generate the most hype. Being a fellow Irishman, it was only a matter of time before Ian Garry started drawing comparisons to the biggest draw in the industry.

‘The Future’ welcomes comparisons to his countryman and understands the similarities between the two fighters. They both competed in Cage Warriors and were champions in the organization before they moved over to the UFC. Garry gets some hype around his fights and name drops McGregor often as an inspiration.

He’s had a promising start in his career so far but it’s too early to compare him to the likes of McGregor. He still needs to hammer in his spot for title contention and be a ranked contender in the UFC welterweight division.

Would you like to see Ian Garry fight Nate Diaz or Stephen Thompson in the near future?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.