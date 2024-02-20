Ian Garry reveals he cried before UFC 298 fight with rival Geoff Neal: ‘I cried my eyes out and thanked God’

UFC welterweight Ian Garry reveals that he cries during the lead-up to a fight.

Following his win over Geoff Neal this past weekend, Garry finds himself as the UFC’s number six ranked welterweight and potentially one big win away from a shot at the title.

Unfortunately for the Irishman and despite his best efforts, he continues to amass a large group of detractors. He and his wife have reived an enormous amount of hate over the past few months, but Ian Garry refuses to change, still posting to social media, doing interviews and open up about his personal life.

Ian Garry reveals emotional state ahead of UFC 298

When appearing on The MMA Hour Garry rather honestly admitted that he cries during fight day, all the way up to after his warmup.

“As soon as I’m done with my warm-up, I give myself about 20 minutes to just calm the body down and let the body relax,” Garry said. “I put on all my gear – my headphones, my music, whatever it is, my jacket – and put my hood up. I get on all fours, put my hands on my head and my forehead to the ground, and I swear to God, Ariel, it’s instant tears. (H/T The Independent)

“It’s being grateful for the journey that I’m on, the abilities that I have, for the people that are here, for the people that I wish were with me sharing the journey.

Garry would liken the experience to that of taking off armour – to his credit there are not a lot of fighters who would admit to something like this.

“Throughout the day I just feel myself getting more and more emotional,” Garry continued. “The truth is I cry my eyes out and thank God for everything I’ve been blessed with. It’s like taking all the armour off me and then going out and just being myself.”

What do you make of Ian Garry?