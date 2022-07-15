Ian Garry is hoping to get a training session in with Conor McGregor.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines recovering from the horrific leg break injury he suffered in his latest outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Coach John Kavanagh had recently shared a major update on his return, informing McGregor is back to grappling and able to train in all facets of mixed martial arts.

Ian Garry looks forward to training with Conor McGregor

In a chat with Mirror Fighting, rising UFC prospect Ian Garry talked about receiving praise from his idol. “The Notorious” had tweeted in support of “The Future” after his latest victory over Gabriel Green at UFC 276.

“There’s no way any time that man posts about me or comments on my fights that I’m not going to be excited,” Garry said. “He’s someone we sat around staying up for late nights with friends to watch his fights.”

“All of the press conferences, the build-up to all the fights, we were so emotionally invested in his fights. I’ll never forget those moments, Mendes, Aldo, I remember where I was for every single one.”

Garry hopes that when he’s back in London, he gets the chance to visit his home country and potentially train together with McGregor.

“It will always be amazing that my name is coming out of his mouth. That’s special to me, and the fact is that potentially when I come home to Ireland we could train together, I would love. Even if we just sat down and talked it would be awesome, I’m just a fan of his, and I always will be.”

“Some people think I don’t understand or hear the fans that much,” Garry said. “But have you ever heard me after my performances? I’m the one who says all of that stuff, I’m the one in the ring and I’m also the one criticizing myself more than anybody.” (ht Mirror)