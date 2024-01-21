Ian Garry Reacts to Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis’ UFC 297 Title Clash: ‘I’m Watching Two Amateurs Fight’

Welterweight standout Ian Garry was not impressed with the performances of Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297.

After five entertaining rounds of action, Du Plessis emerged victorious, scoring a closely contested split decision to claim his first UFC championship. While most of the MMA community was busy debating who deserved to leave Scotiabank Arena with the middleweight title around their waist, ‘The Future’ chose to display his disfavor for the promotion’s first pay-per-view headliner of 2024.

In a video posted to Garry’s social media, the fast-rising contender was unamused, going so far as to call Strickland and Du Plessis a couple of amateurs as they proceeded to slug it out during the latter half of their 25-minute affair.

“The f*cking state of this,” Garry commented while watching the title bout play out. “Zero technique. Just slugging it out now. Oh my god, I’m watching two amateurs fight. Oh my god. My dear Jesus Christ, if I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire.”

Reaction: Strickland vs Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/eFQVSIy58O — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) January 21, 2024

Of course, there is no love lost between Ian Garry and Sean Strickland after ‘Tarzan’ attacked Garry’s relationship with his wife, 40-year-old TV personality Layla Anna-Lee. Strickland labeled her a “succubus” and a “predator” in a series of scathing rants that has ‘The Future’ plotting a potential showdown with Strickland inside the Octagon.