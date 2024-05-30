Ian Garry vs. Michael Venom Page opens as pick ’em fight as betting lines drop for huge UFC 303 showdown

Officially set to share the Octagon next month at UFC 303 amid months of speculation regarding a pairing, Ian Garry versus Michael Venom Page has opened as a close pick ‘em clash between the duo, with betting lines officially dropping for the anticipated showdown.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, had been long-linked with a return at UFC 303 next month during International Fight Week, seeing a bout with former interim champion, Colby Covington failing to materialize.

However, tonight, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed Ian Garry would take on British star, Page in a massive clash at UFC 303 at the end of June, with fans clamoring for a pairing of striking talents on a blockbuster card.

Ian Garry – Michael Page opens as pick ’em fight for UFC 303

And currently, Garry and Page are sitting on opening betting lines of -105, and -115 respectively ahead of UFC 303 – with 'Sin City' playing host to the huge UFC 303 card in Las Vegas next month.

Improving to 14-0 as a professional back in February of this year, Dublin striker, Ian Garry turned in a close split decision win over Texan striker, Geoff Neal – remaining unbeaten in the Octagon since his landing three years ago.

As for London Shootfighters staple, Page, the former Bellator MMA title challenger finally made good on his long-anticipated move to the UFC back in March in Miami, landing in the Octagon with aplomb – courtesy of a one-sided decision win over Kevin Holland.

And himself hoping to secure a showdown with incumbent welterweight challenger, Leon Edwards in the future with another couple of high-profile victories, Page expressed a candid interest in a fight with Portmarnock striker, Ian Garry following his debut win at UFC 299.

“I don’t actually care when the fight is, I can do it next week,” Michael Page explained. “I can do it the week after. I don’t mind. I’m just saying it made more sense for the U.K. He’s Irish, I’m English, on the U.K. card. It’s going to be a big card, it would be a great fight. I think he likes to just hang on the back of people’s coattails. So he sees Conor McGregor and gets excited.”



“I’d fight him next week,” Page continued. “If I have a lose ‘X’ amount of weight for that fight, I’ll do it next week. It’s not a problem. I think he misunderstood what’s actually going on. I think he understands I’m dangerous. I’ve never actually met him. I never like to judge too much from a distance, but he inspires me to get in shape because he just has an annoying air about him. If there was any motivation needed, it’s just him talking.”

Garry’s addition to UFC 303 alongside Page adds to a stacked card in Nevada – which is headlined by a huge welterweight fight between former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler.

Who wins at UFC 303 next month: Ian Garry or MIchael Venom Page?