Ian Garry vs. Michael Venom Page opens as pick ’em fight as betting lines drop for huge UFC 303 showdown

ByRoss Markey
Ian Garry set to fight Michael Venom Page at UFC 303 in massive June showdown

Officially set to share the Octagon next month at UFC 303 amid months of speculation regarding a pairing, Ian Garry versus Michael Venom Page has opened as a close pick ‘em clash between the duo, with betting lines officially dropping for the anticipated showdown.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, had been long-linked with a return at UFC 303 next month during International Fight Week, seeing a bout with former interim champion, Colby Covington failing to materialize. 

Ian Garry addesses UFC 296 exit this annoys me I want to fight
Mandatory Credit: Icon Sportswire

However, tonight, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed Ian Garry would take on British star, Page in a massive clash at UFC 303 at the end of June, with fans clamoring for a pairing of striking talents on a blockbuster card.

Ian Garry – Michael Page opens as pick ’em fight for UFC 303

And currently, Garry and Page are sitting on opening betting lines of -105, and -115 respectively ahead of UFC 303 – with some of the best casinos who offer free respins already offering odds on the bout. Fans and punters alike can use the Gambler Guide slot review to find a comprehensive book of oz review, with ‘Sin City’ playing host to the huge UFC 303 card in Las Vegas next month. 

030324 HERO michael venom page scream

Improving to 14-0 as a professional back in February of this year, Dublin striker, Ian Garry turned in a close split decision win over Texan striker, Geoff Neal – remaining unbeaten in the Octagon since his landing three years ago.

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev warns Dustin Poirier of 'Easy' fight win for him at UFC 302: 'He doesn't believe he can beat me'

As for London Shootfighters staple, Page, the former Bellator MMA title challenger finally made good on his long-anticipated move to the UFC back in March in Miami, landing in the Octagon with aplomb – courtesy of a one-sided decision win over Kevin Holland.

And himself hoping to secure a showdown with incumbent welterweight challenger, Leon Edwards in the future with another couple of high-profile victories, Page expressed a candid interest in a fight with Portmarnock striker, Ian Garry following his debut win at UFC 299.

ian garry

“I don’t actually care when the fight is, I can do it next week,” Michael Page explained. “I can do it the week after. I don’t mind. I’m just saying it made more sense for the U.K. He’s Irish, I’m English, on the U.K. card. It’s going to be a big card, it would be a great fight. I think he likes to just hang on the back of people’s coattails. So he sees Conor McGregor and gets excited.”

“I’d fight him next week,” Page continued. “If I have a lose ‘X’ amount of weight for that fight, I’ll do it next week. It’s not a problem. I think he misunderstood what’s actually going on. I think he understands I’m dangerous. I’ve never actually met him. I never like to judge too much from a distance, but he inspires me to get in shape because he just has an annoying air about him. If there was any motivation needed, it’s just him talking.” 

READ MORE:  Kamaru Usman turns down fight with UFC rival Jan Blachowicz amid call out: 'It does nothing for me'

Garry’s addition to UFC 303 alongside Page adds to a stacked card in Nevada – which is headlined by a huge welterweight fight between former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler.

Who wins at UFC 303 next month: Ian Garry or MIchael Venom Page?

READ MORE:  UFC legend Ronda Rousey cared more about being bantamweight champion 'than anybody ever has'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts