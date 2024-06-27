Video – Ian Garry’s son shows off impressions of Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira: ‘This is the coolest thing’

Ian Garry has said Conor McGregor is a key reason why he pursued MMA and made it to the UFC, and now his son is showing off an impression of the Irishman.

Garry and his wife Layla had a son in October of 2022 and ahead of Garry’s fight at UFC 303, the Irishman brought him around his media obligations. During his visit with the commentators, Ian Garry got his son to show off the Irishman impression which made Daniel Cormier laugh as he had the patented ‘mili’ walk.

It was a funny impression from Garry’s son, who also did a Max Holloway impression pointing down to the floor which made Megan Olivi, Cormier, and Jon Anik start bursting out in laughing. Cormier is even heard saying this kid is awesome for his impressions.

Ian Garry says he’s still not interested in Michael Page fight

Ian Garry is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 303 on Saturday against Michael Page. It’s an interesting matchup between two high-level strikers, but in the lead-up to the fight, Garry has said he isn’t interested in the fight.

“I’m still not interested in it,” Garry said about the fight with Page on The MMA Hour. “I have no interest in it. I’ve told you. Here’s the way I look at it: I’m undefeated, I’ve beaten everybody put in front of me in the best way I believe I can and I go out there and I get my hand raised any way, shape and form possible. That is my job. When I do that, I fight up because my goal is to be the world champion.

“I’m looking at the guys above me. There’s six or seven guys ahead of me. There’s Gilbert [Burns], there’s Shavkat [Rakhmonov], there’s Jack Della Maddalena, there’s Colby [Covington], there’s [Kamaru] Usman, Belal [Muhammad] and Leon [Edwards]. All I’ve done in my career is win. I deserve to fight one of those guys. I have to fight one of those guys because that is my projection.”

“I’m on a projection to be one of the world champions. I’m on a projection to be one of the biggest stars the sport’s ever seen. I have no interest in fighting below me. I’ve already fought [No.] 15 in the world, 10 in the world, 8 in the world, why on Earth would I want to fight No. 13? I still have no interest in fighting Michael. I have no interest in fighting him,” Garry added.

Ian Garry is coming off a decision win over Geoff Neal back in February. Before that, he had a dominant win over Neil Magny, as the Irishman is 14-0 as a pro and is 7-0 in the UFC.