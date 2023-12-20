Geoff Neal brands Ian Garry ‘Low class’ amid mugshot shirt release ahead of UFC 299 fight: ‘I’m going to beat him up’

UFC welterweight Geoff Neal discusses Ian Garry and his choice to print a t-shirt featuring Neal’s mugshot.

Garry has not done himself any favours over the past few months. While the Irishman has always had his share of detractors, the levels of criticism have spiked significantly recently.

Some of the criticism has come because of Garry’s private life, but some has come because of his ‘trash talk’ or attempts to get under his opponent’s skin. This includes accusing Neil Magny of child abuse, which Magny has said has impacted his custody battle, and Garry putting Neal’s mugshot on a t-shirt and posting it to social media.

While some of the hate towards Garry for his personal life is unwarranted, it must be said the 26-year-old has opened himself up to some criticism after sharing large parts of life online, and also taking shots at fellow fighters.

Geoff Neal talks of attesting Ian Garry booking

Unfortunately, Garry had tri withdraw from his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque after catching pneumonia. Instead of rebooking the fight against the Brazilian, the UFC decided to rebook Garry vs. Neal, this time for UFC 299 in Miami.

Talking of Garry’s previous actions, and looking ahead of their bout, Neal did not seem pleased with Garry and was happy to get the fight rebooked.

“I figured we would run it back after because I got sick and I couldn’t fight that last fight — well, just health issues — so I figured he would want to run it back,” Neal said Monday on The MMA Hour. “But then he was talking s***, ‘Well, I already beat him, so I don’t have to fight him.’ Weird s***. I’m glad we got a chance to run it back now.

“It was difficult, especially after all the s*** he was talking and all the stuff going on. Pulling out of the fight, it just looks bad.”

Who wins, Geoff Neal or Ian Garry?