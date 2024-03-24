Ian Garry has no interest in a fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page: ‘His number is not higher than mine’

Rising welterweight standout Ian Garry has no interest in fighting Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

After spending a decade dominating the competition under the Bellator MMA banner, Page made his Octagon debut at UFC 299 and immediately thrust himself into the division’s top 15 with a decisive decision victory over Kevin Holland. Following the win, ‘Venom’ appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and declared that a fight against ‘The Future’ was on his radar.

Unfortunately, Ian Garry doesn’t feel the same way.

“No. His number is not higher than mine,” Garry told Sky Sports. “I want to be the best in the world, and unless your number is higher than mine, I’m not interested. Unless he passes me in the division somehow and his number is higher than mine, (I have) zero interest.”

Ian Garry was happy to see ‘Venom’ get the win over Kevin Holland

Though he has no interest in fighting MVP at the moment, Garry was admittedly happy to see Page punch “the mouth off” Holland. A surprising statement considering that Garry said there was “no f*cking way” that ‘Venom’ would defeat Holland ahead of their clash in Miami.

“I’m glad he punched the mouth off Kevin Holland. That guy talks a lot of smack, as well,” Garry added. “That just proves he’s not good enough to be in the top 10. I’ll admit that I said I don’t think he beats him, but he surprised me. Well done. Kevin Holland looked terrible.”

Ian Garry is a perfect 14-0 in his mixed martial arts career, his last seven victories coming under the UFC banner. Garry’s latest appearance came at UFC 298 where he earned a split decision against Geoff Neal, moving himself to the No. 7 spot in the welterweight rankings — six spots ahead of Michael ‘Venom’ Page.