Breaking – Ian Garry set to fight Michael Venom Page at UFC 303 in massive June clash

Unbeaten Irish striker, Ian Garry is slated to return to the Octagon at the end of next month at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, landing a much-anticipated showdown with recent debutante, Michael Venom Page at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, returns to the Octagon in search of his fifteenth straight professional victory, most recently landing a close split decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 back in February of this year.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Page, the former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger made his UFC debut the following month in Miami, Florida – turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland in his first foray to the Octagon. The win saw Page land at number thirteen in the official divisional rankings.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Ian Garry books UFC 303 fight with Michael Venom Page

News of Ian Garry’s return against Michael Venom Page at UFC 303 next month was confirmed by promotional boss, Dana White on social media tonight.

A former undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of Cage Warriors, Portmarnock-born striker, Garry has so-far turned in trumphs against seven opponents since his move to the UFC three years ago.

And enjoying a blistering annum last year, Garry turned in consecutive knockout wins over the returning, Kenan Song and Daniel Rodriguez, as well as a lopsided decision win over stalwart veteran, Neil Magny.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

A blistering striking talent, during his time with the Bellator MMA promotion, London Shootfighters stape, Page has himself scored notable victories over the likes of Evangelista Santos, Fernando Gonzalez, Paul Daley, Derek Anderson, and former champion, Douglas Lima.

UFC 303 takes place on June 29. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor set to return in a main event fight against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler.

Who wins at UFC 303 next month: Ian Garry or Michael Venom Page?