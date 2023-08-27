

UFC welterweight, Ian Garry makes comparison between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gary has certainly made a more significant impression on fans over the past few months, and whether you liked him more or less than before – he has draw more attention to himself. The 25-year-old’s performances have improved since first entering the UFC, but it has been his actions out of the cage that has aided the spotlight being shone.

appearing on The MMA Hour, Garry compared himself to to former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The last person to get that scorecard was Khabib,” Garry began. “That’s the dominance we’re talking about. Just in a very different way. Everybody wants a finish, but more importantly, is getting your hand raised, and I believe that the performance was so dominant and so clinical, so smart and intelligent…I took that fight on 10 days’ notice. I was fighting a completely different style for this matchup and turned it all around, and came up with the perfect plan to completely maul Neil Magny. That’s the level of dominance we’re dealing now.” (H/T MMA News)

Ian Garry wants Stephen Thompson next

With a win his recent win over Neil Magny, Garry cemented himself as a top-15 welterweight and while the Irishman has stated before he is in no rush, he wants to face former title challenger Stephen Thompson next.

“I am excited to fight ‘Wonderboy’ and I believe that this matchup will materialize,” Garry said on The MMA Hour. “I believe God works in very, very beautiful ways, and for some reason, I end up getting everything I want. So my energy, everything that I have is absolutely expecting that ‘Wonderboy’ fight to be the contract put down in front of me soon. I’m just going to sit here and wait. He said no yesterday, today’s a different day… It isn’t malice, there will be nothing but respect. I just want to go out there and prove I’m the best striker in the world, and to do that, I have to beat ‘Wonderboy.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Unfortunately for Garry, at 40 year-old, Thompson does not appear to want to take on the divisions up-and-comers, stating ‘ I don’t want to be a gatekeeper’.

Ian Garry speaking with MMA Fighting

What would you like to see Ian Garry do next?