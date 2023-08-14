Aljamain Sterling has pointed to an apparent lacklustre résumé on display from incoming title challenger, Sean O’Malley ahead of their UFC 292 title grudge match this weekend – claiming only former champion, and common-foe, Petr Yan sticks out as a notable win on his win column.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, looks to land his fourth consecutive successful title defense this weekend at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, taking on Montana native, the current number two ranked, O’Malley in a return to ‘Bean Town’ for the Octagon.

.Everything will come down to my timing, the techniques I pick, and being fully focused for 25 minutes or less!

•@NERD_Focus #NerdFocusPartner pic.twitter.com/pqDutKbuNG — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 13, 2023



Last time out, back in May, Sterling managed to separate himself from prior bantamweight champion peers, landing a third consecutive successful title defense with a split decision win over former duel-weight champion, Henry Cejudo.

Aljamain Sterling has poked glaring holes in the resume of Sean O’Malley

As for O’Malley, the polarizing Dana White’s Contender Series alum most recently earned his title fight with Sterling off the back of a close, split decision win over the aforenoted Dudinka native, Yan.

“Let’s be honest, there’s only one guy that he’s (Sean O’Malley) actually beaten by a split decision that’s still in the UFC and that’s Petr Yan,” Aljamain Sterling told TMZ. “Everybody else, they’re no longer in the UFC company. I mean, you can look at my resume and everyone’s still here. I beat a lot of good quality guys and I think that’s all got me to this point, made me battle-tested.”

“There’s always respect afterwards but in the beginning, it’s personal,” Aljamain Sterling explained. “You’re trying to take something from me and you’re trying to do something to me that’s not the nicest. “That’s usually what happens. We’ll see what type of emotions happen after the fight, we’ll see how the fight plays out.”

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling’s assessment of Sean O’Malley?