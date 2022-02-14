Hunter Boone suffered a nasty laceration on his head after coming in contact with a loose cage bracket while competing at Martial Combat League 3 in Oklahoma.

Boone came into MCL 3 with a 2-1 amateur MMA record. He was coming off a two-fight winning streak over Carlos Hernandez and Jeremy Tecumseh in regional appearances.

But Boone got more than he bargained for as his fight at MCL 3 began. As his head coach Jason Greer described, it was a night that may change his life forever.

“A few seconds after the bell rung Hunter and his opponent spun into the cage,” Boone’s coach said in a Facebook post. “His opponent had a collar tie and as they hit the fence Hunter’s head slammed into the gate resulting in Hunter suffering a 20 centimeter gash across the front of his hairline from the left to the right, down the right side and towards the back basically scalping him. It knocked him unconscious immediately but he had regained consciousness before he hit the ground. Knowing he had just received a fight ending blow he started scrambling from the cocoon with the idea of a triangle. Fighting for the win against all odds! I had no idea in the moment what had even happened after the ref stopped the fight and immediately called for the Doctor.” (h/t MyMMANews)

WARNING: The image below of Hunter Boone is extremely graphic

Boone’s injury required 17 staples placed on the top of his head to close the wound. The event happened just seven hours away from UFC 271 in Houston, TX.

Boone’s injury is one of the most graphic in recent memory, which has included Chris Weidman and Conor McGregor’s leg breaks in 2021.

Boone is expected to remain in the hospital indefinitely and will be under the close watch of staff. His MMA career is on hold and it’s unclear if this will be designated as a career-ending injury.

