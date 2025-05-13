Hulk Hogan Fires Back and Lashes Out at Critics: “They’re Still Nipping at My Heels, But I’m Still Here, Brother”

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has hit out at critics after he was booed during a recent appearance on WWE television.

For the longest time, Hulk Hogan was seen as a true icon in the world of professional wrestling. He’s easily one of the biggest stars in WWE history, and he is a name that is recognised across the globe. However, in the last decade or so, things have certainly taken a turn with a lot of his once loyal fans turning against him.

There are various reasons for that, including previous racist remarks, his endorsement of Donald Trump, stories of his attitude during his wrestling prime and more. Either way, Hulk Hogan does not have the same reputation that he once did.

In a recent interview, Hogan addressed those who don’t want to see him appear on WWE programming anymore.

Hulk Hogan hits back at critics

“You know, they’re still nipping at my heels. I can go out there and get booed… but when I get booed, there’s a whole different reaction media-wise. For some reason, I’ve laid some type of groundwork that people are still interested in what I’m doing…

“For those that are on the team and are riding with the train to the station, that’s great. For those that are the haters and still have a problem with me, there’s nothing I can do to fix that except just keep proving by my actions that I’m still in the game, I’m still pushing hard… If they boo me, fine. If they’re on the team, that’s great too. Not hating on anybody, brother, I’m just-I’m still here, I’m still moving forward.”

For the time being, Hulk Hogan is still a prominent name in pro wrestling – but we’d be interested to see how long it takes until the next scandal arises.