WWE Star Hulk Hogan Fears for Mike Tyson’s Safety in Jake Paul Fight

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has some thoughts on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. Hogan fears for the safety of ‘Iron’ Mike against ‘The Problem Child.’

Hulk Hogan on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is a veteran boxer and all-time heavyweight great. He has been inactive for the past 20 years in boxing aside from an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr just a few years ago. Despite being a powerhouse in his youth, he is now nearly 60 years old.

Jake Paul is a YouTuber turned-boxer who has made a name for himself by defeating former UFC fighters in the ring including Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and others. His boxing fights always draw blockbuster numbers. He is set to fight the boxing legend Tyson on November 15 on Netflix.

Hulk Hogan, speaking to Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, explained his concerns about Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. He said:

“Your brother’s too strong, bro. He’s strong. Last night, as soon as I saw him set the guy up with the left, he kept throwing the overhand right, I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to kill somebody.’ No, I mean really. It was scary. I love Mike to death; I don’t want him to kill Mike, Jesus” [Ht Middleeasy]

A sparring partner of Mike Tyson, interestingly enough, said the exact opposite. In the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, he fears for Paul’s safety. He explained: