ByTimothy Wheaton
How’s Nick Diaz Doing? Coach Jose Garcia Shares an Encouraging Update Post Rehabilitation

Former UFC welterweight contender Nick Diaz has made significant progress in his recovery from addiction issues, according to his athletic recovery coach Jose Garcia. The 42-year-old mixed martial arts veteran entered a rehabilitation facility in Mexico in January 2025 and has reportedly overcome the challenges that previously affected him.

Most Recent Nick Diaz Updates

Garcia shared the update through his Instagram account, stating that “Nick Diaz is doing exceptionally well and has finally overcome the challenges that previously affected him”. The coach emphasized that throughout Diaz’s struggles, his family and genuine supporters provided consistent support, while others attempted to exploit his situation for personal gain.

The positive update comes after months of speculation and conflicting reports about Diaz’s whereabouts and condition. Earlier this year, a woman claiming to be his girlfriend alleged that he had been forcibly taken to a Mexican rehabilitation facility against his will. These claims were disputed by Diaz’s team, including longtime coach Cesar Gracie, who assured fans that the fighter was “healthy and well”.

Garcia attributed part of Diaz’s recovery success to the influence of a supportive partner who values him beyond his fame and material possessions. In recent Instagram posts, Garcia shared images of Diaz appearing healthy and content, including photographs taken on August 16, 2025.

The recovery coach addressed criticism and speculation surrounding his updates, stating that his focus remains on Diaz’s health and happiness rather than personal relationships. “What is it that you want from my ninja? I am providing an update on Nick Diaz’s recovery, not on his personal relationships,” Garcia wrote in response to negative comments.

Substance Abuse

Diaz’s struggles with substance abuse became public in late 2024 when a concerning video surfaced showing him appearing disheveled while attempting to light something on fire. This incident occurred shortly before he was scheduled to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 310, a bout from which he subsequently withdrew.

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion has faced multiple setbacks throughout his career, including a five-year suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for marijuana use in 2015. His last UFC appearance was against Robbie Lawler in 2021, where he suffered a TKO loss in the third round after a six-year hiatus from competition.

The situation has been complicated by ongoing disputes within Diaz’s inner circle. There have been allegations regarding control of his social media accounts and financial affairs, with various parties claiming to act in his best interests. These conflicts have created additional stress during his recovery process.

Garcia expressed gratitude to fans who have supported Diaz throughout his recovery journey and asked for continued positive thoughts rather than negativity. The coach emphasized that Diaz is now in optimal health and high spirits, marking a significant improvement from his previous condition.

At 42 years old and having been away from active competition for extended periods, questions remain about whether Diaz will return to professional fighting. However, the focus appears to be on his continued well-being and maintaining the progress he has made in his recovery program.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

