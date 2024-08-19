After Worst Card of the Year, UFC Judge Howie Booth Fired During Event

Mixed martial arts judge Howie Booth was relieved of his duties in the middle of UFC 305 last weekend.

On Saturday night, fight fans had the chance to see a really fun card take place in Perth, Australia. It featured a blockbuster middleweight title fight and beyond that, we also saw a parade of really exciting bouts on the main card and prelims.

One such example of that was Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Tai Tuivasa. These two heavyweights went to war in a thrilling affair, with Rozenstruik eventually being awarded the decision win. However, the aforementioned Howie Booth scored the fight 30-27 for Tuivasa.

In the eyes of just about everyone watching, that was an utterly bizarre scorecard. In a lot of ways, it was tough to even argue that Tai had been able to win one round – let alone all three.

As you can probably imagine, fans and pundits alike were perplexed and took to social media in order to voice their displeasure. Booth was set to serve as one of the judges for the co-main event, but as noted by Kevin Iole, that didn’t come to fruition.

Howie Booth, who had Tuivasa winning 3-0, was scheduled to work co-main event between Kara-France and Erceg, but I have been told he has been PULLED from the bout. He’s done for the night. #UFC305 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 18, 2024

Howie Booth gets canned

The state of judging in mixed martial arts has been a source of contention for so many years now. There are often questions about why it’s not quite at the level many of us want it to be at, and that will probably continue for a long time to come.

As for Howie Booth, we can’t imagine we’re going to be seeing him again anytime soon. He had a big opportunity here to make a real impression but instead, he allowed some serious incompetency to ruin his shot.