How Charlie Sheen’s “Tiger Blood” Spiral Escalated – Tell All With UFC’s Joe Rogan

Charlie Sheen has revisited the events that led to his 2011 public unravelling, offering new context for the “tiger blood” phenomenon that captivated headlines and late-night monologues.

In a recent conversation with Joe Rogan, Sheen traced his erratic behavior to a cocktail of drugs and unchecked impulses, describing a period in which he felt detached from reality and unable to rein in his actions.

Charlie Sheen and His Tiger Blood

In early 2011, Sheen’s life began to spin out of control. Hospitalized at the end of January after severe abdominal pain, he entered rehab for the third time in a year. Production of Two and a Half Men halted as Sheen checked into treatment, and by March 7, CBS and Warner Bros. had terminated his contract after a series of on-camera tirades against show creator Chuck Lorre. At the height of his meltdown, Sheen claimed on television, “I am on a drug. It’s called Charlie Sheen. It’s not available, because if you try it once, you will die,” and coined catchphrases like “winning” and “tiger blood.”

Sheen now acknowledges that testosterone cream played a central role in fueling his behavior. “Testosterone cream was what gave Charlie Sheen ‘tiger blood,’” he told Dr. Mehmet Oz, explaining that he “went too far with it” and experienced a “‘roid disengage” effect that left him feeling “superhuman” yet untethered from consequences.

In his Rogan interview, he elaborated, “There was an energy I tapped into that felt like I was playing a role, but I couldn’t figure out… who my co-stars were. Where’s somebody with a page one rewrite?” His inability to recognize the plot or direction of his own life, he said, allowed the chaos to “get away” from him.

A key influence during that period was San Francisco Giants pitcher Brian Wilson, whose pep talk cemented the “tiger blood” mantra. Sheen recounted, “I was on the phone with him… He said, ‘We’ve got tiger blood running through our veins… we don’t know how to lose, man, because we’re always fucking winning.’ So I hear all this and he’s probably thinking, ‘I just inspired him to get to the next moment.’ You know, that stuff went in there.” The phrase rapidly spread through social media.

During an interview with Andrea Canning, Sheen said she made an offhand remark about his two girlfriends, which he found “really rude.” He pressed for an apology, saying, “I asked you to apologize. We should have been past it. Now I’m stewing… And that’s when it turned into… I don’t know man. I have fucking tiger blood and then it all just… got away from me.” His anger, in part, stemmed from resentment he felt toward himself and others, creating a “convergence of all these elements and emotions” that he could not control.

By the time he awakened the next morning, Sheen described a world transformed: “My friends are banging on the door… People are sending me videos… there’s folk songs and rap songs and people marching in the streets… It exploded.” He acknowledged that in the moment he “was just fucking pissed,” unprepared for the cultural wildfire he ignited.

Reflecting a decade later, Sheen admits that, “Had it not been encouraged, I think it could have been curtailed. That could have been shut down a lot sooner.”