Hoverboard Wipeout Nearly Ended Mike Tyson’s Boxing Days “Ruined My Life” – Now He’s Back for Jake Paul

Taking a spill on a hoverboard nearly cost Mike Tyson $20 million.

After being happily retired for nearly two decades, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ returns to the boxing ring on Friday, November 15 for a highly anticipated clash with YouTube star Jake Paul. Airing live on Nexflix and emanating from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, Paul vs. Tyson is expected to be one of the most-watched fights in combat sports history.

As such, Tyson and ‘The Problem Child’ are expected to take home a big bag for their scrap in The Lone Star State. However, ‘Iron’ nearly lost out on the opportunity to make his comeback in 2015 after taking a nasty spill while testing out his daughter’s hoverboard.

Mike Tyson Reveals How much damage he suffered from hoverboard fail

Looking back on the now-viral incident during an appearance on the Art of War podcast, Tyson revealed that he had to undergo surgery to repair the damage. However, Tyson was able to take some solace in the fact that he wasn’t the only one feeling a little foolish that day.

“Yeah, that ruined my life, I had to get surgery and everything,” Tyson said on the Art of Ward podcast. “My vertebrate and everything. I had to go to surgery for that.” “You wanna laugh now? When I went [to the hospital] there were a bunch of other people that fell off the hoverboard too in the emergency room. I wasn’t the only one. Imagine, the same night, me and a bunch of people in the ward, what are you in for? ‘Hoverboard.’ ‘Hoverboard’” (h/t MMA Mania).

Fortunately, Tyson made a full recovery and is now just a few short days away from making one of the biggest comebacks in boxing history.