Former UFC Champion Miesha Tate is back. “Cupcake” will put the icing on her return when she fights Marion Reneau on July 17th. Who she may fight afterward is still up in the air, but there is a familiar name who wants a piece of the cake.

Holly Holm, another ex-queen at 135lbs, is looking to settle the score with her rival.

The quick rise to stardom began for Holm when she was the first fighter ever to defeat Ronda Rousey. The brual round two finish of Rousey would be ‘The kick heard round’ the world’. Just 2 PPV events later and the new women’s MMA star would be put on the pedestal at UFC 196 in March 2016.

Holm would face off against former title challenger Miesha Tate. The co-headliner was supposed to prompt Holm even higher while Rousey took time to recover for the rematch. Things don’t always go according to plan though.

Tate would have the upset of the ages, taking the back of Holm and putting “The Preacher’s Daughter’ to sleep via rear-naked choke in the fifth and final round. A new champion was crowned and her name was Miesha.

Tate would later attempt to defend her title against future GOAT Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 where she was submitted in the first round. The WMMA pioneer would later retire after her next loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

It’s been almost 5 years since Tate laid down the gloves inside the Octagon. She’s now focused and more ready than ever to make a statement in her return. She looks to become a 2X UFC champion and finally get her revenge on Nunes.

Tate isn’t the only one who has dreams of redemption and gold.

“My plan is to compete for the belt, so if that fight ends up being on the way there, then absolutely,” Holm told Laura Sanko during a ESPN+ Q&A (H/T: MMA Junkie) “I always like to avenge losses no matter what, so yes, I would like to do that, but I think sometimes you can get so fixated on one fight that you’re not focused on whatever is coming your way.”

“Whatever gets you to the belt, that’s my ultimate goal and it would be awesome if I could go through and do it all,” Holm said. “Avenge my loss (to Tate), then go to the belt.”

Would you like to see the rematch between Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in the future?