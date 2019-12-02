Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington Rescheduled For UFC 246

Spread the word!













Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington II is back on. Originally, the two women were scheduled to do battle at the UFC 243 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Australia. However, Holm suffered an injury and was forced to pull out of the matchup.

Pennington noted after the news broke that the fight would be rescheduled, and it, in fact, has. MMA Junkie has confirmed that Holm vs. Pennington II will be part of the UFC 246 PPV card on January 18. The card is headlined by the return of Conor McGregor against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight.

Holm is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 239, where she failed to capture the featherweight title. The 37-year-old veteran has lost five of her last seven fights inside the Octagon. Holm shocked the MMA world back in November of 2015 when she became the first-ever fighter to finish Ronda Rousey in MMA competition.

Now, she’ll rematch the woman who welcomed her to the UFC back in early 2015, Pennington. Pennington was on a two-fight losing streak to Nunes and Germaine de Randamie with a split decision win over Irene Aldana. Pennington has the opportunity to make a case for a title opportunity with a big win over Holm.

What do you think about the matchup between Holm and Pennington?