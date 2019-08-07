Holly Holm Set For Return At UFC 243 In Australia

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is set to return to the Octagon.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that “The Preacher’s Daughter” will be taking on Raquel Pennington at the upcoming UFC 243 pay-per-view (PPV) from Melbourne, Australia on October 5. The action goes down from Marvel Stadium and will feature a middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Holm comes off a first-round TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 239. The 37-year-old has dropped five of her last seven bouts inside the Octagon. She rocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with a second-round knockout win over Ronda Rousey back in November of 2015. Holm was the first woman ever to defeat Rousey inside the cage.

Now, Holm will return to the city in which she made history to take on Pennington. “Rocky” snapped a two-fight losing streak to names like Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie when she bested Irene Aldana via split decision last month. Now, she’ll take on Holm, a rematch from their first meeting back in February of 2015.

Pennington was actually Holm’s opponent for her UFC debut. The fight was very close, but in the end, Holm was victorious by way of split decision. It will be interesting to see how things play out a second time around.

What do you think about Holm returning against Pennington in Australia?