Holly Holm Pulls From UFC 243 Fight After Injury

Holly Holm’s return to the Octagon will have to wait a bit longer. ESPN is reporting that Holm has pulled from her scheduled UFC 243 bout against Raquel Pennington in Melbourne, Australia.

The report notes that the pull is due to an undisclosed injury. It remains unclear if Pennington will remain on the card. Holm would’ve been returning to the scene of the fight that put her on the map in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world. In 2015, Holm became the first woman in history to defeat Ronda Rousey in MMA competition.

After battering the champion for the first round, Holm uncorked a hellacious head kick in the second round that sealed the deal. Holm would’ve been rematching Pennington in Australia from their initial meeting in 2015 at UFC 184, where “The Preacher’s Daughter” narrowly escaped with the decision win.

Currently, UFC 243 is headlined by a middleweight title unification bout between undisputed champion Robbert Whittaker, and interim champ Israel Adesanya.

When do you think we’ll see Holm return to the Octagon?