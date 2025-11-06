Holly Holm set for appearance on Jake Paul’s MVP card in Puerto Rico

Former UFC world champion Holly Holm will appear on one of Jake Paul’s MVP cards early next year as the veteran continues to push for gold in her return to professional boxing.

Holly Holm is one of the most accomplished female fighters in the history of combat sports and that really doesn’t feel like it’s up for debate. She has had an iconic career in both boxing and mixed martial arts, and while her most famous moment came when she knocked out Ronda Rousey to become a UFC champion, she had established herself as a maestro in the boxing realm long before that.

At the age of 44, Holly Holm doesn’t appear to be slowing down all that much – quite the opposite, in fact. She is as hungry as she has ever been and although we may not be getting her in her absolute prime, it’s great to see that she is still willing to walk into the fire and test herself against the very best.

As reported recently, Holly Holm’s return is set to go down in the first few days of 2026.

🚨Most Valuable Promotion’s announces two fantastic female boxing fights announced for San Juan, Puerto Rico on January 3rd 🇵🇷



🥊 Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz

🥊 Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm



Both bouts will be under fighting men’s rules — 10 x 3 minute rounds. pic.twitter.com/7jYLYg3uT9 — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) November 5, 2025

Holly Holm set for appearance on MVP card

As confirmed by Most Valuable Promotions, Holly Holm will face off against Stephanie Han with the WBA world lightweight championship on the line. The fight will take place at 135 lbs, and it will run alongside the Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz contest, and in that fight, the unified world featherweight championship is up for grabs at 126 lbs.

Perhaps the most interesting fact about these fights, though, is that they will be fought under men’s rules with 10 x 3 minute rounds. the event is set to go down on Saturday, January 3rd in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This marks the second boxing match for Holm since she returned to the sport, following on from her unanimous decision victory over Yolanda Vega at the Honda Center in Anaheim back in June.

Buckle up, folks, because The Preacher’s Daughter still has something left in the tank, and we’re fascinated to see how she approaches this latest challenge.